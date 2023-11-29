AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 917,000 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.73% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

SPRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,220. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,461 shares in the company, valued at $732,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

