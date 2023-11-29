AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 922,520 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922,520 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 6.03% of Sequans Communications worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 28.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 233,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 5,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

About Sequans Communications



Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

