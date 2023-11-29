AWM Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.51% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACHV remained flat at $5.86 during trading on Wednesday. 3,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

