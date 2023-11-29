AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,655 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.50% of Gaia worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 20,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,780 over the last 90 days. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

