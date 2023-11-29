AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. argenx makes up about 2.4% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.08% of argenx worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at $18,722,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $441.76. 109,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.49. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.38.

View Our Latest Report on ARGX

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.