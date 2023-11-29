AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE AZEK opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 225.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5,090.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

