B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 10,797 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

