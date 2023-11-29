B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 13,940 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.09% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

