B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

