B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.57 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.