B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

