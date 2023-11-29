B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

