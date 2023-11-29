B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.05% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

