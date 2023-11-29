Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 416,682 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5,206.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,682 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $60,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 277,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 591,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

