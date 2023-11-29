Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $71,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $189.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $162.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

