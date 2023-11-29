Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $63,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $242.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $254.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,767 shares of company stock worth $4,324,783 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.