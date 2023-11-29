Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $66.50 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $66,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,410,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,569,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.