Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $68.92 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 485.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,841 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $68,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

