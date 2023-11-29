Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $76.03 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Target worth $76,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.