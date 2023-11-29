Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $77.37 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $77,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

