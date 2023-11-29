Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $79.39 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,052 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of IDEX worth $79,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

