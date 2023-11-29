Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $79.39 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,052 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of IDEX worth $79,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

