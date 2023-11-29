Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,830 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $63,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $361.98 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.60.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

