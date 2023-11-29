Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,517 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $81,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $543.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock worth $14,417,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

