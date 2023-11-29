Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

