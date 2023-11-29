Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,198 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of PACCAR worth $88,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 45.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,421,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 443,086 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3,164.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 137,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $92.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

