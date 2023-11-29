Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.84. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,306,387 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bakkt

Bakkt Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.