Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.86 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$108.47 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.03. The stock has a market cap of C$77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.92.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

