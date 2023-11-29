Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

