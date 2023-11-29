BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and BAWAG Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 2.12 $36.29 million $1.12 10.88 BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BAWAG Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAWAG Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Bank and BAWAG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Bank presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than BAWAG Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and BAWAG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 13.85% 11.65% 1.21% BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Bank beats BAWAG Group on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About BAWAG Group

(Get Free Report)

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans. Its Corporates, Real Estate & Public segment provides lending products to international corporates; international real estate financing; corporate, mid-cap, and public lending; and other financial services. The company's Treasury segment offers trading and investment services, such as asset-liability management transactions, including secured and unsecured funding. BAWAG Group AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.