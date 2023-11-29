Baxter International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.