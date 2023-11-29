Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.4 %

BZH stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

