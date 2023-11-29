Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,660,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

