Benchmark Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $125.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $96.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 281,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,042. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

