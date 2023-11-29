Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

BTTX stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

