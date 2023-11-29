BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.78% of BigCommerce worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.8 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

