Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Bio-Techne worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

