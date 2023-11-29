Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.37% of Black Stone Minerals worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BSM opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,979. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.