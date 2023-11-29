BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,878,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $4,084,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

