BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.41% of Hershey worth $3,785,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

