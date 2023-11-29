BlackRock Inc. Has $3.45 Billion Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.74% of W.W. Grainger worth $3,447,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $774.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $815.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $736.26 and its 200 day moving average is $725.33.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.