BlackRock Inc. Has $3.50 Billion Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,573,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,791 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.50% of IQVIA worth $3,500,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

IQVIA stock opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.