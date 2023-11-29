BlackRock Inc. Has $3.51 Billion Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,508,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

