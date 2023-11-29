BlackRock Inc. Has $3.53 Billion Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,731,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Exelon worth $3,533,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

