BlackRock Inc. Has $3.97 Billion Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $3,972,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $554.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

