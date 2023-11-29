BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.35% of General Mills worth $4,196,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

