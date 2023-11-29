BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,631,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,328,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.40% of Charles Schwab worth $5,420,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

