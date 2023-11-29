BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,180,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,555,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

