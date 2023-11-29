BlackRock Inc. Sells 51,942 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,931,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of KLA worth $5,302,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $205,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $547.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.98. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

