BMO Capital Markets Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $605.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.57.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

INTU opened at $565.07 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $571.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.17 and a 200-day moving average of $495.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.