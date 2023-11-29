Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after acquiring an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.